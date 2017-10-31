NYPD responding to shots fired near World Trade Center site

Posted 3:40 PM, October 31, 2017, by , Updated at 04:05PM, October 31, 2017

NEW YORK (AP) — Police are responding to a report of gunfire a few blocks from the World Trade Center site and memorial, and witnesses say a vehicle drove down a popular bike path and struck pedestrians and cyclists.

The New York Police Department posted on its Twitter feed that one person was in custody Tuesday.

An Associated Press photographer on the scene saw at least one person lying motionless on the Manhattan bike path.

A large number of police vehicles could be seen near a community college and a high school and a few blocks north of the National Sept. 11 Memorial.

It’s unclear how many people have been injured or whether anyone was killed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s