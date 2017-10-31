Support “Women At Risk” by shopping at Vintage Plus More’s Holiday Open House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the calendar turns to November, it's' time to ramp up the holiday shopping and switch out the home decor. A great place to do that is at Vintage Plus More, where homeowners can get their hands on great seasonal decorations all while giving money to a good cause at their Holiday Open House.

Vintage Plus More has a eclectic mix of up-cycled, handmade, and re-purposed home decor items, and lots of fall and Christmas decor. At the open house, there will be a silent auction on a variety of items like this.

There will also be a raffle for a store gift certificate, vendor discounts, and other goodies from Vintage Plus More.

All proceeds from the silent auction and raffle will go towards Women at Risk (WAR), a non-profit organization that unites and educated women.

The Holiday Open House is on Thursday, November 2 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vintage Plus More is located at 2455 29th Street Southeast in Grand Rapids.

For more information about the store, head to their Facebook page or call (616)-528-2998.