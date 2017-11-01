20 of 45 domestic violence suspects arrested during month-long campaign

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A month-long campaign to get suspects wanted on domestic violence warrants netted 20 arrests in October.

Silent Observer launched the Love Does Not Hit campaign in October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, with a poster featuring 45 West Michigan residents with outstanding warrants for domestic violence.  Even though the campaign is over, law enforcement is still seeking the 25 remaining suspects.

Rewards are available for information leading to the arrests of those on the poster. To submit a tip, visit the Silent Observer website or call 616-774-2345.

The remaining 25 are in the gallery below:

