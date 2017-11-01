× Astros outfielder steals base in Game 2, celebrate with a free taco

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Forget your lunch? Craving a taco? Taco Bell is offering free Dorito Locos tacos today!

On November 1, marking stolen bases in the World Series, Taco Bell is giving each customer one free taco.

For every player that steals a base during the series, Taco Bell will give away free tacos. This round of free tacos is thanks to Houston outfielder Cameron Maybin, who stole a base in Game 2.

The deal will only be at select locations and will last from 2 – 6 p.m. Wednesday.