Comfort foods for your pets
Tonya Christiansen of Must Love Dogs Boutique & Spa, Grand Haven discusses comfort foods for pets during the Fall/Winter seasons.
- Pumpkin, sweet potato and carrot puree for your dogs. Great, tasty source of fiber and add to their bowl for their Thanksgiving dinner or anytime
- Pumpkin Pie cookies
- Broths - Add warmed broth to your dog and cats meal on a chilly day. Bacon, beef, chicken and veggie as well as bone broth helps strengthen immune system.
Additional credit to Entertainment and Media Consultant, Chris Petras