Former Allendale QB Steps Up At Davenport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- In their first year in the GLIAC, Davenport Football has had a number of challenges, including the loss of their starting quarterback. But former Allendale QB, Haiden Majewski, has stepped up to the job, leading the Panthers to their first win of the season.

"He`s done a great job. From day one we knew that he was a kid that was able to run a spread offense and he's so poised and he's so poised and he's got a great football IQ. And to step into the tough situation that he has, he's done a great job," first year coach Sparky McEwen said.

"It`s a big honor first of all," Haiden added. "And then we struggled early in the season obviously and just to get the first win and get it out of the way and have that kind of moral after the game and have our team up like that after the win is big for us."