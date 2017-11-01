Jeffrey Willis trial to resume after delay; defense begins case

Posted 9:55 AM, November 1, 2017, by

Jeffrey Willis looks toward the gallery during the fifth day of his murder trial on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at the Muskegon County Courthouse in Muskegon, Mich. Willis is charged with open murder for allegedly shooting and killing Rebekah Bletsch who was jogging along a road in rural Muskegon County in June of 2014. (Joel Bissell | MLive.com)

MUSKEGON, Mich. – The trial of Jeffrey Wills for the murder of Rebekah Bletsch resumes Wednesday morning with witnesses for the defense.

Prosecutor D.J. Hilson finished the state’s case last Friday after almost two weeks of testimony.  The defense then asked for a delay to transcribe 18 hours of video testimony from Willis’ cousin, Kevin Bluhm, who is in custody for Accessory after the fact in the case.

Bletsch was shot and killed while jogging near her home in June 2014.  Willis was arrested in 2016, after an alleged attempted abduction of a teen walking home from a party.  Willis is also accused of killing Jessica Heeringa in 2013, but her body has never been found.

We’ll have updates from court and an audio live stream throughout the day.  FOX 17’s Dana Chicklas will also be tweeting from court and you can follow her here.

 

