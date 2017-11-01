State bill defines Michigan residents as “Michiganders”

LANSING, Mich. — The debate over what to call residents from Michigan may soon be over.

Senate Bill 562 passed the Michigan House of Representatives Wednesday. It’s the Michigan Historical Markers Act, and in it defines residents of Michigan as “Michiganders.”

The rest of the bill establishes a history preservation program run by the state in consultation with a commission. The outlined goals are to identify and locate historic sites, events, objects, subjects, and people and provide education to the public about them. The bill now heads to the governor’s desk.

This bill seems to shun another common name for Michigan residents: “Michiganians.”

 

