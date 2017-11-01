Live – Jeffrey Willis Trial Audio

Tried everything to lose weight, but no results? Bariatric Surgery might be the answer

Posted 1:20 PM, November 1, 2017, by , Updated at 10:56AM, November 1, 2017

Have you tried everything to lose weight, but nothing seems to work? If the thought of surgery has crossed your mind, but feels like a cop-out, some insight on Bariatric surgery from Spectrum Health might change your mind.

Nationally recognized menopause specialist, Dr. Diana Bitner, along with Sarah Tuinstra from Spectrum Health Bariatrics, explain the process of Bariatric surgery, and how it can help change the lives of men and women who can't seem to lose the weight.

To learn more about Spectrum Health's Bariatric surgery program and to see if you qualify, visit spectrumhealth.org.

