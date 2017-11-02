Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. president resigns

Kris Larson, February 2017.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — President and CEO of Downtown Grand Rapids Inc Kris Larson is resigning.

Larson is moving to Raleigh, North Carolina, where he accepted the leadership job with the Downtown Raleigh Alliance.

In his resignation letter  he notes some of his stand-out accomplishments, which were reanimating the Blue Bridge, launching Movies in the Park, and finalizing the Studio C! deal, among others.

DGRI manages the urban center of the City of Grand Rapids.

“I’ve cherished the opportunity to lead a group of talented men and women and helping them make connections between their daily tasks and our larger mission to help Downtown Grand Rapids become a best-in-class city,” Larson wrote in his letter.

Larson’s been with DGRI since it began in 2013.

