Funeral services set for 3 children killed in buggy crash

Posted 11:49 AM, November 2, 2017, by , Updated at 12:39PM, November 2, 2017

East Condensery Road near Townhall Road in Evergreen Township near Sheridan

SHERIDAN, Mich. (AP) — Funeral services are planned for three children who died following a collision between their family’s horse-drawn buggy and a pickup truck in central Michigan.

A funeral home in Carson City says services are Friday at Vickeryville Old Order Mennonite Church for the children: 7-year-old Kendra Martin, 9-year-old Kayla Martin and 11-year-old Cameron Martin.

Police say their parents and four siblings were injured in the Sunday crash in Sheridan.

MLive.com reports the Mennonite family had been headed to worship services when the truck crashed into the back of their buggy. The children’s 40-year-old father was driving the buggy.

Police say a 29-year-old man from Sheridan was driving a pickup. The crash is under investigation.

Donations for the family are being collected at the Chemical Bank in Sheridan, Michigan.

