GUILTY: Jeffrey Willis convicted of murder of Rebekah Bletsch

MUSKEGON, Mich. – The jury in the Jeffrey Willis murder case has reached its verdict.

Willis was found guilty in the murder of Rebekah Bletsch in June of 2014. He was also found guilty of Felony Firearms.

Willis is also charged in the murder and disappearance of Jessica Heeringa in 2013 and an abduction attempt of a teen in 2016. Those trials have not yet taken place.

The trial lasted almost three weeks. The jury deliberated for just over an hour.

Willis will be sentenced on December 18. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

Willis himself took the stand as a witness. The defense worked to convince the jury that Willis’ cousin Kevin Bluhm committed the murder. Bluhm is in custody accused of being an Accessory after the fact.

