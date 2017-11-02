State House may vote tonight on bill to reduce auto insurance premiums

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan House of Representatives is expected to vote Thursday evening on House Bill 5013, which supporters say would cut the medical portion of Michigan's car insurance rates up to 40%.

But, while there is some bi-partisan support, there is also some bi-partisan opposition from some legislators don't think the promises of the bill are possible.The bill lets drivers opt out of a requirement to carry unlimited medical benefits through their auto insurance for crash injuries. The legislation seeks varying cuts in personal injury protection fees for motorists choosing less coverage.

Supporters say the bill would help drivers who face the highest premiums in the country. Opponents say it would lead to inadequate treatment for people with brain and other catastrophic injuries.

Michigan has one of the highest auto insurance rates in the country for unlimited, no-fault insurance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.