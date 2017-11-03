2 suspects on the run following officer-involved shooting

Posted 8:50 AM, November 3, 2017, by , Updated at 09:15AM, November 3, 2017

MATTAWAN, Mich. — Two suspects are on the run after an officer-involved shooting Friday morning.

Michigan Stae Police Lt Dale Hinz tells FOX 17 the shooting happened around 8:00 a.m. Friday near Main Street and West McGillen Avenue.

Police have arrested one suspect involved in the shooting, but are still on the hunt for two others.  As a matter of precaution Mattawan Schools are currently on lockdown.

Lt Hinz tells us that no officers were injured in the incident.

