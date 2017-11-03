Benghazi suspect makes first court appearance

(CNN) — A suspect seized by US forces in Libya last weekend for his role in the 2012 attack in Benghazi was ordered to be held without bond following his first appearance in US District Court in Washington on Friday.

Mustafa al-Imam was captured by US commandos on orders from President Donald Trump and flown to a US Navy ship before his transfer to the United States.

He arrived in Washington earlier on Friday.

He was charged with three felony offenses, two of which carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Al-Imam will have another detention and preliminary hearing next Thursday after it was determined his defense attorney had not properly informed al-Imam of the charges against him.

Four Americans, including US Ambassador to Libya Christopher Stevens, were killed after two US government locations were attacked on September 11, 2012.

The US government has video of al-Imam present at one of the two sites of the attacks, although it was not clear which of those sites he was seen at.

“The United States will continue to support our Libyan partners to ensure that ISIS and other terrorist groups do not use Libya as a safe haven for attacks against United States citizens or interests, Libyans, and others,” Trump said in a statement earlier this week announcing the capture.

Al-Imam is the second Benghazi suspect taken into US custody.

Ahmed Abu Khatallah, the attack’s suspected mastermind is currently on trial in Washington.

In addition to Stevens, Tyrone Woods, Sean Smith and Glen Doherty were killed in the attacks.