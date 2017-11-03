× Benton Township officer charged with neglect of duty

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — A Benton Township patrol officer has been charged with neglect of duty after police found he used his patrol car to check in on his ex-girlfriend outside of his jurisdiction.

Robert Fuller, 30, of St. Joseph, plead guilty to the charge Thursday and was sentenced to pay a fine of $575.

The prosecutor says Fuller left his jurisdiction on several occasions back in 2016 to drive by the home of his ex-girlfriend to discover the identity of her new boyfriend.

A police officer is only permitted to leave their jurisdiction for legitimate reasons.

Fuller’s future with the department is now up to the administration.