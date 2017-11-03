Charges dismissed against 8 former workers at veterans home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A judge has dismissed charges against eight of 11 former workers at a state veterans home in western Michigan who were accused of keeping false records.

Attorney Frank Stanley, who represented one of the defendants, tells The Grand Rapids Press that Grand Rapids District Court Judge Christina Elmore decided last week there was insufficient evidence.

The certified nursing assistants were accused of recording misleading or inaccurate information in patient medical charts or records in 2015. In announcing charges this year, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette says staff skipped room checks.

One issue with the case was a lack of video evidence. Digital data from a surveillance system that was new at the time was apparently overwritten.

Schuette’s office plans to review the judge’s decision and determine its next steps.

