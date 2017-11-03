Comedian in town to bring late father’s ashes home

HESPERIA, Mich. — Accomplished comedian Bill Kirchenbauer is in town this weekend to bring his father to his final resting place.

Kirchenbauer is producing a documentary about bringing the remains of his late father, Al, back to his hometown of Hesperia. On Saturday, the public is invited to join him at White River, where he will place his father’s ashes.

Kirchenbauer has been in the business of comedy for several decades. He had over a dozen appearances The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, and a recurring role on Growing Pains. He even starred in his own sitcom, Just the Ten of Us in the late 1980’s.

Tonight at Dr Grin’s he will be performing a guest appearance.