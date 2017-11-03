Drive For One Million: Drop off diapers at Once Upon a Child for families in need

Diapers are a need that many people might overlook. With one out of four babies born in poverty in Kent County the need for diapers is tremendous, especially when babies can go through as many as a dozen diapers a day.

So we continue to partner up with the Great Start Parent Coalition and Once Upon a Child to help collect one million diapers in their Drive For One Million campaign.

Leigh Ann spent the morning at Once Upon a Child talking with our partners, as well as people who will benefit from these donations, as we continue to collect diapers for families in need.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When you donate a package of diapers at Once Upon a Child, you'll be entered to win a $25 gift card for the store. They announce a winner on their Facebook page once a week until the end of the year.

Once Upon a Child has two locations:

3343C Alpine Avenue, Walker

1286 28th Street Southwest, Wyoming

For more information on Drive For One Million, or if you're interested in hosting a diaper drive, visit diaperdrivekent.org.