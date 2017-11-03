Grandville road closed due to sinkhole

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A sinkhole has an area road closed Friday afternoon.

Viaduct Street in Grandville is currently shut down between Sanford and Kentwood Avenue due to the hole in the roadway.

The Grandville Fire Department tells FOX 17 that no other recent sinkholes have been reported in the area. Traffic was quickly diverted to avoid any potential injuries or damage to vehicles on the road.

The cause of the sinkhole has not yet been determined.

The Fire Department says the hole is about 24 inches deep. Engineers contracted by the city will be in the area later today to determine a cause and best option for getting it fixed up.