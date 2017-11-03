Man sought in sexual assault case

Posted 9:52 AM, November 3, 2017, by , Updated at 10:07AM, November 3, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A homeless man who spends time in Grand Rapids and Muskegon is being sought by federal marshals, and the public is asked to keep an eye out for him.

Marquis Vaughn, 34, is being investigated in the sexual assault of a 15-year-old in Grand Rapids. He is for now called a person of interest in the case.

There are warrants out for Vaughn, including failure to comply with sex offender registry rules. He has a record that includes sexual assault of a minor, drug offenses, and breaking and entering.

Call police if you see him.

