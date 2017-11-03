Pewamo-Westphalia moves on in the march to Ford Field with a 35-14 win Friday night.
Pewamo-Westphalia 35, New Lothrop 14
-
Blitz District Final Preview
-
Blitz Preview Week 3
-
FOX 17 Blitz Games – Week 3
-
Pewamo-Westphalia 38, NorthPointe Christian 7
-
Pewamo-Westphalia 47, Saranac 0
-
-
2017 High School Football Playoff Pairings
-
Fans of the Week
-
Blitz Week 10 Preview
-
Pewamo-Westphalia 32, Laingsburg 11
-
Michigan likely to start QB Peters against Minnesota
-
-
Blitz Preview Week 8
-
Pirates Ready to Reload for 2017
-
Blitz Battle: West Ottawa 35, Rockford 30