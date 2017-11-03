× Search underway for masked, armed suspects who robbed store employee

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is searching for two men accused of robbing a man of his personal items late Thursday night.

Police say an employee of a convenience store was in a parking lot in the 1100 block of Lake Street when he was approached by two masked suspects around 9:30 p.m. One of them showed a handgun and robbed the man.

The two male suspects then fled the area on foot. A police K9 tried to track them down but was not successful.

If you know anything, call police at 269- 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.