Severe storms possible on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

West Michigan - A strong cold front will bring the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms on Sunday.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop from late afternoon through the evening hours on Sunday. Our chance of severe weather depends on how much if any sunshine we see earlier in the day. Our Future Track model at 6:00 pm Sunday shows showers and thunderstorms from near Flint to Holland.

The Storm Predication Center has a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms mainly along and south of I-96. A Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms is north of I-96.

The primary threat from these storms would be strong and damaging winds.

Download the FOX 17 Weather App for interactive radar and alerts.