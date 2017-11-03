Todd plays Minute-to-Win-It with Pop Scholars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pop Scholars is a local improv comedy team that brings lots of laughs to West Michigan, and they have some great shows coming up.

To get your daily dose of laughter, we decided to play a round the Morning Mix's favorite Facebook Live game, Minute-to-Win-It, with Andy and Dave from Pop Scholars.

Pop Scholars has some new shows coming up at the following times and locations:

November 3: Wealthy Theatre at 8 p.m.



November 17: Long Road Distillers at 9 p.m.

December 1: Wealthy Theatre at 8 p.m.

For more information on Pop Scholars and their performances, visit popscholars.com.

