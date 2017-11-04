× Michigan State-Penn State game delayed by lightning

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The college football game between the Michigan State Spartans and Penn State Nittany Lions at Spartan Stadium on Saturday afternoon was delayed by lightning midway through the second quarter.

At 1:15 p.m., with Penn State leading 14-7 and 7:58 showing on the clock in the first half, game officials pulled both teams off the field for a weather delay due to lightning nearby.

All the 70,000+ fans also were ordered to exit the stadium.

The projected time of resumption was announced as 4 p.m.

Seventh-rated Penn State entered the game as a 9-point favorite after its first loss of the season, 39-38 at Ohio State a week ago.

MSU also was coming off a heart-breaking 39-31 three-overtime setback at Northwestern.