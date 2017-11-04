Police: Several guns stolen from Cedar Springs business

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Police are investigating after several guns were reportedly stolen from Family Farm and Home in Cedar Springs.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. at 4175 17 Mile Road NE in Cedar Springs on Saturday.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Department, store management reported several guns were taken after the business after it was broken into. Police say it appears two suspects were involved.

The incident remains under investigation.

Call police or Silent Observer if you have any information.