Coat drive underway across West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — A local company is hoping to make winter a bit warmer for those less fortunate.

Panoptic, Inc. has launched a nearly month-long campaign called Coats for a Cause, which is a coat drive for people across West Michigan.

From now until November 23, the company is asking you to drop off new or gently used coats at a variety of drop-off locations.

If you can’t donate a coat, the company is asking you to make a contribution through its GoFundMe.

Drop off locations:

Bagel Beanery – Michigan Street
455 Michigan St NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Jenison Junior High School
8295 20th Ave
Jenison, MI 49428

Chrispy’s Corner
601 Franklin St SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49507

Maggie’s Kitchen
636 Bridge St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Geek Group
902 Leonard St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504

