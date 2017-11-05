× Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum to get exhibit exploring music, politics

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan museum is getting a new exhibit that explores the connection between music and politics.

The “Louder Than Words: Rock, Power and Politics” exhibit will arrive at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum on Tuesday, The Grand Rapids Press reports . It will remain open to the public through Feb. 11.

The exhibit is a collaboration between Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Newseum in Washington, D.C.

It highlights how artists used their platform to express political views and shape public opinion, said Greg Harris, president and CEO of the Hall of Fame.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to partner with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to bring this exhibition to the region,” said Elaine Didier, director of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library and Museum.

The exhibit looks into music’s influence on the civil rights movement, the Vietnam War and gender equality. Featured musicians include Bob Dylan, ’80s hip-hop artists and Pussy Riot.

The museum will contain videos, photographs, newspapers and items such as Bono’s 2002 Super Bowl jacket.

Bono wore the jacket following the Sept. 11 attacks. The jacket’s stars-and-stripes lining was a detail meant to pay homage to the victims. U2 also paid tribute to the victims by projecting their names on a large backdrop during the performance.

The exhibit is included as a part of the museum’s regular admission fees.

It premiered in Cleveland in May 2016 and was on display at the Newseum from January through July.