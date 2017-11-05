‘It’s Okay To Be White’ flyers posted around East GR

Posted 1:39 PM, November 5, 2017, by , Updated at 01:40PM, November 5, 2017

Photo Gallery

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Residents awoke Sunday morning to find objectionable flyers posted around their community.

Flyers read “It’s Okay To Be White” in several different formats. Some of them contained pictures of President Trump.

Flyers were found posted on utility poles and trees as well as over “Black Lives Matter” signs and being left under the windshield wipers of every vehicle parked in the area of Lake Drive SE, Plymouth Avenue SE and John Collins Park in East Grand Rapids.

The flyers all have been removed.

 

