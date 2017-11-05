× Jurassic Quest takes over DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jurassic Quest made its way into DeVos Place over the weekend and it proved to be a hit for the entire family.

Dustin Baker manages the traveling exhibit and talked to FOX 17 about what visitors could expect to see.

“When you go to Jurassic Quest you can look forward to a huge event,” said Baker. “We have over 80 life-size dinosaurs that move and are setup in scenes that reflect their habitat so it’s an amazing experience.”

It’s a display that’s being described as different and allows the kids to interact with it.

“Not only do we have dinosaurs but kids can play, we have bounce houses you can ride on a dinosaur which, when can you ever do that?”

Parents and kids agree Jurassic Quest was a hit and organizers said tickets were completely sold out the last two days.

“It’s been pretty fun to see the kids experience it because the kids will look up at these dinosaurs these massive creatures with awe and wonder,” said Baker.

If you missed the display during its Grand Rapids stop, it will also be in Novi starting December 15th through December 17th.

To learn more about Jurassic Quest follow the link: https://jurassicquest.com/index