Meijer releases top toy picks for the holidays
(FOX 17) — Meijer has released their picks for the best toys of the season for 2017.
This comes just in time for holiday shopping.
These picks include kids toys, electronics, and games.
The Grand Rapids based retailer knows the families that shop at Meijer appreciate the glimpse at the best toys.
These are the top 13 picks and prices:
- L.O.L. Surprise Tots Dolls Series 2 include seven layers of surprise; cost is $9.99
- Pie Face Sky High stands 3 feet tall, emulating a carnival strength test game; cost is $24.99
- Hatchimals Surprise offers twins; cost is $69.99
- Tickle Me Elmo is redesigned for this generation; cost is $29.99
- FurReal Roarin’ Tyler responds with more than 100 sound and motion combinations; cost is $129.99
- Easy Braids braids your hair for you to create a three-strand braid; cost is $24.99
- Paw Patrol Sea Patroller transforms from a ship to land vehicle; cost is $59.99
- Swing and Sling Spidey is an interactive plush that swings, hangs and tumbles; cost is $39.99
- Recoil is a GPS-based, Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor battlefield for up to 16 players; cost is $129.99
- Nerf Nemesis has 100 rounds of Nerf balls; cost is $99.99
- Hot Wheels Roto Revolution is a motorized loop that rotates Hot Wheels cars; cost is $44.99
- Nintendo Switch is a gaming system designed to transform from a home console to a portable system; cost is $299.99
- Super Nintendo Classic Edition is fully loaded with 20 classic games and one never-before-released game; cost is $79.99. Note: The retailer expects to receive another shipment this holiday season after selling out earlier this fall.