× Meijer releases top toy picks for the holidays

(FOX 17) — Meijer has released their picks for the best toys of the season for 2017.

This comes just in time for holiday shopping.

These picks include kids toys, electronics, and games.

The Grand Rapids based retailer knows the families that shop at Meijer appreciate the glimpse at the best toys.

These are the top 13 picks and prices: