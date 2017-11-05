× Michigan asks judge for quick deal on Flint water supply

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Michigan officials want the mayor of Flint to quickly sign a 30-year deal with a regional water agency after the City Council failed to come up with a long-term solution following the city’s lead crisis.

The state asked a judge on Friday to allow Mayor Karen Weaver to bypass the council no later than Tuesday, the same day she faces a recall election. But in response, Judge David Lawson says he’ll hold a hearing on Nov. 13.

Lawson had ordered the council to come up with a long-term water source by Oct. 23. Instead, the council asked for more time. That didn’t satisfy the judge.

Flint used the Flint River as its water source for 18 months until fall 2015. The water wasn’t properly treated, causing elevated lead levels.