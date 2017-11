× Serious crash closes intersection

WYOMING, Mich. — A serious car crash has closed Clyde Park and 54th Avenue early Sunday morning.

It appears as if only one car is involved, but we do not the extent of injuries or the amount of passengers.

That area of Clyde Park and 54th Avenue is closed for the time being. No word on when it will open back up.

We have a crew on scene working to learn more.