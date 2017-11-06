× Adam Magers named new Cascade Township Fire Chief

CASCADE, Mich. — Adam Magers has named a new Fire Chief in Cascade Township.

Township officials say he has served as the battalion chief for the Battle Creek Fire Department since 2015, and has worked in the department since 2003. He also worked as the technical sergeant and assistant chief of operations for the Michigan Air National Guard’s 110th attack wing, where he has been responsible for managing fire department operations for 25 soldiers, in both stateside and deployed locations. Magers also has served in the Air National Guard since 2002.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Adam to the Township as he leads our department through a period of positive transformation,” said Ben Swayze, Township manager. “As he transitions into this new role, his ability to communicate effectively with all stakeholders and delegate responsibility with measurable accountability will be vital in fostering a positive culture and ingraining himself in our community.”

He’s is originally from Battle Creek, married with three daughters.

“I really got a sense of a close-knit family atmosphere with the department, and am most looking forward to getting to know the firefighters and working with them to build a department we can all be proud to be a part of,” said Magers. “My experience with the military – especially being deployed overseas – and in a busy department in Battle Creek has given me confidence in my abilities to lead the Cascade Fire Department.”

Adam Magers will take over the role on November 27th.