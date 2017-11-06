Live – Fox News Coverage from Sutherland Springs, Texas

Alzheimer’s Association provides resources for anyone impacted by the disease

Posted 11:23 AM, November 6, 2017, by , Updated at 11:21AM, November 6, 2017

Alzheimer's disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, and more than 180,000 people in Michigan have the disease.

Alzheimer's is a journey that many families across the nation face, yet feel so alone. The Alzheimer's Association knows what those families are going through, and provide so many resources to help out families going through this difficult time.

Not only does the Alzheimer's Associations provide families with endless resources, they also have committed volunteers who help those affected in any way by Alzheimer's get to support groups, or even special cafes for those dealing with Alzheimer's Disease.

The Alzheimer's Association's main office is located on 2944 Fuller Avenue North East in suite 101.

If you or someone you know is struggling with Alzheimer's Disease in any way, or if you would like to help volunteer or support the Alzheimer's Association, go to alz.org/gmc to see where help is needed in your area.

