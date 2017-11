High School Football Regional Finals set

LANSING, Mich. – Here are the Regional Finals of interest to West Michigan for this coming weekend, November 10 & 11. Click here for the complete listing.

Division 1

Clarkston (9-2) at Holland West Ottawa (10-1) – Saturday, Nov. 11 at 1:00 p.m.

Division 2

Traverse City Central (8-3) at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (11-0) – Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:00 p.m.

Division 3

DeWitt (10-1) vs. Muskegon (11-0) – Saturday, Nov. 11 at 1:00 p.m. at Grand Haven High School

East Lansing (9-2) at Battle Creek Harper Creek (11-0) – Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:00 p.m.

Division 4

Belding (9-2) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (11-0) – Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:00 p.m.

Lansing Sexton (8-3) at Edwardsburg (10-1) – Saturday, Nov. 11 at 1:00 p.m.

Division 5

Menominee (8-3) at Reed City (10-1) – Saturday, Nov. 11 at 6:00 p.m.

Muskegon Oakridge (9-2) at Saginaw Swan Valley (10-1) – Saturday, Nov. 11 at 1:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids West Catholic (9-2) at Portland (10-1) – Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:00 p.m.

Division 6

Ithaca (11-0) at Montague (11-0) – Saturday, Nov. 11 at 1:00 p.m.

Jackson Lumen Christi (9-1) at Watervliet (11-0) – Saturday, Nov. 11 at 1:00 p.m.

Division 7

Pewamo-Westphalia (10-1) at Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (10-1) – Saturday, Nov. 11 at 1:00 p.m.

Saugatuck (8-3) at Cassopolis (10-1) – Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:00 p.m.

Division 8

Climax-Scotts (9-2) at Mendon (11-0) – Saturday, Nov. 11 at 1:00 p.m.

8-Player, Division 1 (Semi-finals)

Bellevue (10-1) at Deckerville (10-1) – Saturday, Nov. 11 at 1:00 p.m.

8-Player, Division 2 (Semi-finals)

Kinde-North Huron (10-1) at Portland St. Patrick (10-1) – Saturday, Nov. 11 at 2:00 p.m.