Kalamazoo to get new Public Safety Chief

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The city of Kalamazoo is getting a new Public Safety Chief.

City Manager Jim Ritsema announced Monday morning that chief Jeff Hadley announced that he has accepted the position of Chief with the Chatham County Police Department in Georgia. His last day will be November 22. He had also been in the running for police chief in Punta Gorda, Florida in recent weeks.

Ritsema also announced that Kalamazoo Deputy Chief Karianne Thomas will take over as Public Safety Chief when Hadley leaves.

Thomas has been with KDPS for 23 years, according to Ritsema. She has been an officer, a Crime Lab Technician, a Detective Bureau Sergeant, a Drug Enforcement Officer and an Inspector in the Office of Professional Standards.

“Deputy Chief Thomas is a distinguished leader with experience in all aspects of law enforcement,” said City Manager Ritsema in a press release. “She has consistently been recognized throughout her career for her professionalism, effectiveness, and dedication to service, and earns the confidence and admiration of all of her colleagues.”

“It is an honor to serve this community alongside the men and women of KDPS,” said Deputy Chief Thomas in a press release, “and we will continue to work tirelessly each day to protect and serve the people of Kalamazoo.”