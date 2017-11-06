× Lead-poisoned children on the rise in Kent County: Zip code in GR has more than all Flint zip codes combined

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A new report released on Monday morning suggests that — after a decade of decline — the number of lead-poisoned children in Kent County is rising, and a single Grand Rapids zip code has seen a 40% increase during the past two years.

The new report is from The Healthy Homes Coalition of West Michigan. The aforementioned 40% increase was seen in the 49507 zip code. The culprit is not water, it is lead paint in older homes. Lead poisoning is also rising in zip codes 49504 and 49503. Two out of every three lead poisoned-children in Kent County live in zip codes 49507, 49504 or 49503.

To put the numbers into perspective, more children were lead poisoned in 49507 than all seven Flint zip codes combined – before, during, and after the Flint water crisis.

Information: Lead Poisoning on the Rise in Kent County

At a recent public meeting about the issue, parents in attendance called for additional educational opportunities in their communities, stronger presence in the media, and required testing of homes and children for lead.

For more information, call the Healthy Homes Coalition of West Michigan at 616-241-3300 or visit www.GetTheLeadOutGR.org.