Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 6

1. Veterans will receive an extra special warm welcome at Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

Just ahead of veterans Day on Saturday, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

At a new welcome center that was made possible by the partnership with Spartan Nash. It will be open for active duty military members, as well as veterans and their families.

The new center comes right after the airport opened a special tribute room that's dedicated to former president Gerald R. Ford.

2. An army of local chefs will have an amazing selection on display at a special fundraiser Monday night.

The March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction is taking place downtown Grand Rapids, at DeVos Place.

There will be lots of local chefs making great food, plus live and silent auctions.

Tickets cost $250, and $200 of that is tax deductible.

The mission of March of Dimes is to improve the health of babies, by preventing premature births and birth defects.

3. Good news for those who shop in the Knapps Street and Beltline Area, more stores are coming to Knapp's Crossing in Grand Rapids.

Developers have announced that a T.J. Maxx, Chow Hounds Pet Store, fitness center and spa are all being added. All of the new businesses will be open next summer except the T.J. Maxx, which will open in 2019.

All of them will go up on the corner of Knapp Street and the Beltline, next to the D & W store, and developers say the project will grow Knapp's Crossing by 100,000-square-feet.

4. Amazon is bringing customers more savings, the retailer is lowering prices on items sold by independent merchants ahead of the holiday season, sometimes as much as nine percent.

The company is looking to ensure more competitive prices, even picking up the cost of the difference itself.

Before, Amazon only controlled prices on the items it sold directly.

5. On Friday, Kroger announced plans to launch its own clothing line.

The company promises its line of men's, women's and children's clothing will be "playful, simple, and uplifting."

Kroger also hopes the move will help it compete with Amazon, which purchased competing grocer Whole Foods.

The new line debuts next fall in 300 locations.

There's one location in Sturgis, with the rest of Michigan's stores in mid-Michigan and the east side of the state.