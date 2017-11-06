Live – Fox News Coverage from Sutherland Springs, Texas

Smart Shopper Steal: Noodles & Company is great for holiday catering and gifts

Posted 11:25 AM, November 6, 2017, by

For those who don't want to deal with the stress of cooking for a dozen people for the holiday season, there's always the option of skipping out on the traditional turkey dinner and go for a catering option. Noodles & Company has lots of tasty options that can keep everyone full and happy this holiday season thanks to their catering options, not to mention it makes a great gift.

Noddles & Company stopped by the Fox 17 Morning Mix to show off some of their favorite dishes, plus a special deal they have going on for Black Friday.

For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Noodles and company is offering this special deal: for every $10 a customer spends online, they'll get $4 off instantly on their order. Become a member and download their app for the coupon to apply.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix also has a Smart Shopper Steal for Noodles & Company: buy a $20 gift certificate, for the price of $10.

Noodles & Company has four locations in West Michigan:

  • 2289 East Beltline, Grand Rapids
  • 2070 28th Street South East, Grand Rapids
  • 3871 Rivertown Parkway South West, Grandville
  • 12371 James Street, Holland

For more information and to look at their menu, visit noodles.com.

