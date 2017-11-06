Smart Shopper Steal: Noodles & Company is great for holiday catering and gifts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For those who don't want to deal with the stress of cooking for a dozen people for the holiday season, there's always the option of skipping out on the traditional turkey dinner and go for a catering option. Noodles & Company has lots of tasty options that can keep everyone full and happy this holiday season thanks to their catering options, not to mention it makes a great gift.

Noddles & Company stopped by the Fox 17 Morning Mix to show off some of their favorite dishes, plus a special deal they have going on for Black Friday.

For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Noodles and company is offering this special deal: for every $10 a customer spends online, they'll get $4 off instantly on their order. Become a member and download their app for the coupon to apply.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix also has a Smart Shopper Steal for Noodles & Company: buy a $20 gift certificate, for the price of $10.

Noodles & Company has four locations in West Michigan:

2289 East Beltline, Grand Rapids

2070 28th Street South East, Grand Rapids

3871 Rivertown Parkway South West, Grandville

12371 James Street, Holland

For more information and to look at their menu, visit noodles.com.