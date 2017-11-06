St. Joseph hotel liquor license suspended for violations

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. – A southwest Michigan hotel has had its liquor license suspended for 19 days by the state for selling alcohol to minors four times within nine months.

The Silver Beach Hotel at 100 Main Street will not be able to sell liquor from Thursday, November 9 through Monday, November 27.

According to the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission, the hotel made these violations:

January 27, 2016 – Sold or furnished alcohol to an 18-year-old and the employee did not ask for proper identification. The liquor license was also not signed as required by the state.

March 17, 2016 – Sold or furnished alcohol to a 19-year-old and the bartender did not ask for identification.

October 27, 2016 – Sold or furnished alcohol to a 20-year-old. The bartender asked for identification, which was marked “under 21” and still served the minor anyway.

Also, the hotel is accused of allowing a fight on the premises and sold alcohol to a visibly impaired person on June 4.