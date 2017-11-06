× Victims in fatal Wyoming crash identified

WYOMING, Mich. – The victims in Sunday morning’s fatal crash in Wyoming have been identified.

Wyoming Police say Ajdin Dzafic, 27, and Christopher Handley, 30, were passengers in the back seat of a 2012 Volkswagen when it hit a curb on Clyde Park Avenue, just north of 52nd street, left the roadway and hit a fire hydrant and a tree. The vehicle was split in half.

The driver, a 27-year-old, was also ejected from the vehicle and is hospitalized in critical condition. A fourth person, who was in the front seat, but was wearing a seat belt, only suffered minor injuries and has been treated and released from the hospital.

Police say that alcohol and speed both appear to be factors in the crash, which happened just before 4:00 a.m.

Anyone with other information about the crash or the people involved should call Wyoming DPS at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.