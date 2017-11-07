West Michigan election results

Battle Creek St. Philip Wins Regional Semi Final

Posted 11:48 PM, November 7, 2017

CLIMAX-SCOTTS, Mich. -- Battle Creek St. Philip defeated Michigan Lutheran in the regional semi final on Tuesday at Climax-Scotts High School in three sets. They will face Climax-Scotts next in the regional final.

