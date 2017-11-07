Homeland Security arrests 18 illegal immigrants in Coopersville

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Federal agents arrested 18 people in Coopersville Tuesday for being in the country illegally.
Homeland Security Investigations served a federal search warrant at Demeester Wood Products . There, they arrested 13 Guatemalan nationals and five Mexian nationals, all between the ages of 20-43. They face administrative immigration charges and were arrested without any trouble.
Six of those arrested were previously deported and face potential federal charges for re-entry.
The individuals are being held in ICE custody.
RG
The owners of Demeester Wood Products should be arrested for hiting illegals.