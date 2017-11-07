West Michigan election results

Homeland Security arrests 18 illegal immigrants in Coopersville

Posted 10:34 PM, November 7, 2017, by

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Federal agents arrested 18 people in Coopersville Tuesday for being in the country illegally.

Homeland Security Investigations served a federal search warrant at Demeester Wood Products . There, they arrested 13 Guatemalan nationals and five Mexian nationals, all between the ages of 20-43. They face administrative immigration charges and were arrested without any trouble.

Six of those arrested were previously deported and face potential federal charges for re-entry.

The individuals are being held in ICE custody.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment