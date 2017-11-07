Make holiday planning easier with these items

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The holidays can be busy and stressful, but there are products that will help make planning and celebrating easier! Mompreneur Sherri French brought some festive parent invented products that will make a great addition to the home, or as a gift for someone else.

Sophistiplate Classic Golden Harvest Collection- $49.99

Consumers can purchase individual plates, which come packaged with 8 or 10 plates depending on their style -- Righe (ridged) or Petalo (petaled). Or, they can purchase fully curated sets that come with 68-70 pieces.

A Curated Set, such as the Classic Gold Harvest Collection, serves 8-10 people, and usually includes: Charger Plates, Dinner Plates, Deep Bowls, Salad/Dessert Plates, Appetizer Bowls, and Napkins.

Sophistiplate just launched their new line of disposable/reusable flatware called Bella. Bella comes in an assortment of 8 colors with either Black Heads or White Heads. The colors match perfectly with the gorgeous paper plates to give you a complete holiday table-scape.

Create a table setting for any event or occasion: Christmas, Thanksgiving, New Years, and Hanukkah by mixing and matching from their large variety of colors.

Barbuzzo Gifts- starting at $9.99

Products Ice Luge - $19.99 Wheel of Shots - $9.99 Ice Straws - $9.99 TriceraTaco - $12.99 Tea Party Shots - $14.99 Hoodie Wine Tote - $14.99

The Barbuzzo brand centers on fun and cheerful gift and barware for the home.

Barbuzzo helps create fun memories in your home.

Barbuzzo products are entertaining for everyone.

Paper Culture Personalized Holiday Cards- $25.90

All cards are made with 100% post-consumer recycled paper so no trees are harmed.

Every order plants a tree.

Free designer assistance before you even buy.

Featured in People, Real Simple, and Refinery29.

Turkey On The Table Kit- $39.99

Hugely popular, new family tradition, encouraging the habit of giving thanks and giving back.

Turkey is reusable, they can buy replacement feathers at many retailers and online.

We give back! 10 meals donated for every turkey kit sold via our partnership with Feeding America.

Beatrice Bakery: Grandma's Fruit & Nut Ring Cake- starting at $39.40

Grandma’s Fruit & Nut cake Recipe is CELEBRATING 100 years of being served as a favorite holiday tradition.

Cakes are hand-made and are 80% packed with only the finest fruits & nuts.

Made with fancy ripe Michigan cherries, succulent pineapple, plump raisins, crunchy walnuts, pecans and almonds.

The batter contains Bourbon, Rum and Brandy – all alcohol is baked out, only flavor remains (the cake is only fruitcake to use three liqueurs.)

Ever Blooming Originals Holiday Decorations- start at $19.99