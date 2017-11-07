Michigan senators seek federal investigation of pipelines

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s U.S. senators want federal regulators to determine whether the company operating twin oil pipelines in a crucial Great Lakes waterway has violated safety requirements.

Democratic Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters asked the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration on Tuesday to investigate recent disclosures about damage to protective coating on the pipelines in the Straits of Mackinac.

Enbridge says coating is missing in a number of spots, although there have been no leaks. The company acknowledges it knew about the coating problem in 2014 but disclosed it only recently.

Stabenow and Peters asked the federal agency to investigate. They also asked the company if there’s other damage that hasn’t been reported.

A spokesman says Enbridge is committed to keeping the public informed about its pipeline operations in Michigan.