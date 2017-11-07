× Police search for suspect in robbery, hate crime in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Prosecutors say they are looking for the person involved in a reported hate crime over the weekend in Muskegon Heights.

Muskegon Heights Police say they found the victim at about 8:00 p.m. Saturday after receiving calls of a naked man in front of a church near the corner of East Summit Avenue and Howden Street. He had been stripped of his clothing and possessions. They believe that the victim was targeted because of his sexual orientation.

Police found the man walking down the street. He told police he was heading to his aunt’s home. The man was taken to the hospital, treated, and released.

Police say they are looking for Trevon Godbolt, 19, also known as Travon Taylor, in connection with the crime. Charges have been authorized by the prosecutor for Unarmed Robbery and Unlawful Imprisonment. Both charges carry possible 15-year sentences.

Police say they identified Godbolt from a video of the attack that was recorded and put on Facebook. Muskegon Heights Police say they have contacted the FBI to pursue possible federal hate crimes in the case.

“We join the community of Muskegon County in expressing our outrage over this senseless act of violence,” said Prosecutor DJ Hilson in a press release. “We will be working to protect this particular victim and any other victim that is targeted because of his or her sexual identity or orientation.”

More charges could be forthcoming for anyone that assisted or aided in the crime.

Anyone with information on Goldbolt’s location should call Muskegon Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME or the Muskegon Heights Police Department.