Try a “Ye Olde Swizzle” by Long Road Distillers to kick off Cocktail Week GR

Posted 11:45 AM, November 7, 2017, by

It's time to raise a glass to the third annual Cocktail Week GR, which kicks off this Wednesday.

Cocktail Week GR showcases Grand Rapids' best bartenders, using locally-made spirits to enhance classic drinks and even inventing new ones.

Jon O'Connor and Jenney Grand from Long Road Distillers, came on the show to help us kick off Cocktail Week by making us a Ye Olde Swizzle.

Cocktail Week GR is going on from November 8-19. Throughout those two weeks customers can buy two cocktails and an appetizer for $25 or less.

For venues, menus, events and more, visit cocktailweekgr.com.

