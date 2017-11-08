× Faulty furnace causes carbon monoxide leak at recovery clinic

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Several people were checked into the hospital for potential carbon monoxide exposure after a leak at an addiction recovery clinic Wednesday morning.

Battle Creek city officials say a faulty furnace leaked carbon monoxide at A Forever Recovery at 163 North Ave. Firefighters were called on a report of a patient having seizures. As they entered the building, their carbon monoxide monitors went off, and by the time they entered the patient’s room, had a reading of 250-300 ppm.

After additional tests, the gas was turned off and the building was evacuated. They opened doors to ventilate the building and got the CO readings down to 30-40 ppm in about 20 minutes.

Several patients said they had headaches and other ailments. 16 people were taken to the hospital for evaluation, with carbon monoxide detected in some. The Battle Creek Enquirer reports 10 others sought treatment later. Many were since released.